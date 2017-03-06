Trooper escapes wildfires in north-central Kansas
Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman posted this dashcam video of wildfires near Wilson in north-central Kansas on Monday. He was directing cars and semis on Interstate 70 to turn around.
