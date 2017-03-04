Topeka legislator calls for changes to Kobach's authority after Shawnee County Tension
A state senator called for the Kansas Secretary of State's power to appoint election officers to be stripped citing tension between the Shawnee County Commission and the county's election officer. Secretary of State Kris Kobach maintains the authority to name election executives in the state's four largest counties should remain in his office and calls on the legislature to instead alter a vague budget law.
