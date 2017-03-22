Topeka contractor temporarily banned from doing business in Kansas
A recent court order issued by Shawnee County District Judge Larry D. Hendricks states that John Shively is temporarily banned from doing business in Kansas as a roofing contractor. A Topeka contractor has been temporarily banned from doing business in Kansas, according to information released Wednesday by Kansas Attorney General Derk Schmidt's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Tue
|frank
|20,095
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Hiawatha High adds baseball team
|Feb 28
|Tom
|1
|Kansas B Ball
|Feb 27
|Big d
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb '17
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Adrian lawton
|25
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC