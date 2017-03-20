Top Kansas court clears way for new c...

Top Kansas court clears way for new coal-fired power plant

The Kansas Supreme Court has cleared a major obstacle to the construction of a long-delayed coal-fired power plant in the state's southwestern corner. The court Friday rejected a legal challenge from the Sierra Club to a state decision giving Sunflower Electric Power Corp. the go-ahead for its $2.8 billion project.

