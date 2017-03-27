Toby Keith video presses for wildfire relief donations
Relief efforts on behalf of Kansas and Oklahoma property owners affected by recent wildfires are getting a lift from country music star and Oklahoma native Toby Keith. The Wichita Eagle reports Keith has partnered with the Ashland Community Foundation in southern Kansas' Clark County to record a 50-second public service video asking for a "helping hand" through donations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opinion Line
|10 hr
|davy
|2
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|frank
|20,095
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Hiawatha High adds baseball team
|Feb 28
|Tom
|1
|Kansas B Ball
|Feb 27
|Big d
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb '17
|Cynic
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC