TKC Breaking and Exclusive News!!! Silly Season Starts Now!!! Kansas...

The rise of President Trump has emboldened Republicans in Kansas City who have already started thinking about the 2019 election cycle and picking their targets. Councilman Dan Fowler is the FIRST to face a challenge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
