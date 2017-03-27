Tax overhaul effort lacks advantages Reagan enjoyed in 1986
In this Oct. 22, 1986, file photo, lawmakers watch closely as President Ronald Reagan signs into law a landmark tax overhaul on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opinion Line
|4 hr
|davy
|2
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|frank
|20,095
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Hiawatha High adds baseball team
|Feb 28
|Tom
|1
|Kansas B Ball
|Feb 27
|Big d
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb '17
|Cynic
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC