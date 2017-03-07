Suspected jihadists attack Mali military position; 12 dead
Egypt condemned on Monday a terrorist attack on a military base in Mali that killed 12 soldiers, according to a statement bythe Egyptian foreign ministry. "The post was attacked between 4am and 5am in Boulikessi", defence spokesman Abdoulaye Sidibe told the Reuters News Agency, adding that reinforcements had been sent to the area.
