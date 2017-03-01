State News for March 2017PLAINS/MOUNTAINS
The state's 80 senior care centers faced a difficult choice when they agreed with a proposed 5% surcharge on the services they provide. In the end, it was either accept the fee or make deep staffing cuts to stay open.
