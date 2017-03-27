'Soaking' rain forecast for Hays, western Kansas
An abundance of "liquid gold" is expected to fall from the western Kansas sky soon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Turner in Dodge City. An abundance of "liquid gold" is expected to fall from the western Kansas sky soon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Turner in Dodge City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|9 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Opinion Line
|Tue
|davy
|2
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|frank
|20,095
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Hiawatha High adds baseball team
|Feb 28
|Tom
|1
|Kansas B Ball
|Feb 27
|Big d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC