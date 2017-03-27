'Soaking' rain forecast for Hays, wes...

'Soaking' rain forecast for Hays, western Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Hays Daily News

An abundance of "liquid gold" is expected to fall from the western Kansas sky soon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Turner in Dodge City. An abundance of "liquid gold" is expected to fall from the western Kansas sky soon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Turner in Dodge City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... 9 hr Cordwainer Trout 2
News Opinion Line Tue davy 2
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Mar 21 frank 20,095
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Mar 14 million 1
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... Mar 9 Hostis Publicus 3
News Hiawatha High adds baseball team Feb 28 Tom 1
Kansas B Ball Feb 27 Big d 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,714 • Total comments across all topics: 279,900,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC