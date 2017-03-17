Sheriff Tim Morse: The border has come to Kansas
Growing up in Kansas, right smack dab in the middle of America's heartland, it felt like the southern border - and the many problems associated with it, like illegal immigration, drugs and threats of terrorism - were far away. But because of decades of lax immigration enforcement policies and public officials of both parties who turned a blind eye to illegal immigration, every state in the country has now become a border state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Hiawatha High adds baseball team
|Feb 28
|Tom
|1
|Kansas B Ball
|Feb 27
|Big d
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb '17
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC