Roberts visits areas, families affected by Kansas wildfires
"It tears at your heartstrings to see the unprecedented amount of destruction Kansans have suffered," said Pat Roberts, R-Kansas, during a tour of Clark County's wildfire damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Hiawatha High adds baseball team
|Feb 28
|Tom
|1
|Kansas B Ball
|Feb 27
|Big d
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb 11
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|Jan '17
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC