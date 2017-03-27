Political committees help GOP candidate in Kansas House race
Political committees and groups have heavily bolstered Republican Ron Estes' campaign coffers for a congressional seat the GOP has held for two decades in south-central Kansas, while Democrat James Thompson has raised more in grass-roots contributions, campaign finance filings show. The race for the House seat vacated by CIA Director Mike Pompeo is the nation's first congressional election since President Donald Trump's victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Opinion Line
|Mar 28
|davy
|2
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|frank
|20,095
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC