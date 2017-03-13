Planned Parenthood worse than Nazis, Kansas senator says
A Kansas senator compared Planned Parenthood to a Nazi concentration camp after being told that a donation to the organization had been made in his name. Sen. Steve Fitzgerald, R-Leavenworth, wrote to Planned Parenthood last week, saying "shame on anyone that would attempt to blacken my name in this manner."
