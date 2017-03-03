Pilot goes missing after crash landin...

Pilot goes missing after crash landing in rural Kansas

12 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Authorities say a pilot went missing for several hours after a small propeller plane crash-landed in a central Kansas field. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner says the plane went down around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a rural area near the small town of Roxbury.

