Opinion Line

When I hear Gov. Sam Brownback say we need to "stay the course" on Kansas business tax cuts as our state sinks deeper and deeper into debt, I am reminded of that Vietnam-era song by Pete Seeger, "Waist Deep in the Big Muddy." I've never met a Kansas farmer, or rancher, who admitted to making money, only how much they lost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.