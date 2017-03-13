Muyombo elected bishop in Congo
The Rev. Mande Muyombo, an executive of the United Methodist Board of Global Ministries, was elected a United Methodist bishop by delegates at the Congo Central Conference meeting in Kamina, Democratic Republic of Congo.
