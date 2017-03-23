Medicaid expansion moves forward in K...

Medicaid expansion moves forward in Kansas as federal vote looms

15 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Kansas state lawmakers advanced a Medicaid expansion proposal on Thursday even as Congress prepares to vote on a bill that could halt states from expanding the program. Supporters of expanding KanCare, the state's privatized Medicaid program, said the debate in Kansas can't be dictated by Washington.

