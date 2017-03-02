Man Serves 2 Days After Hit-And-Run T...

Man Serves 2 Days After Hit-And-Run That Killed Kansan

A Kansas man who was sentenced to 60 days in jail for leaving the scene after hitting a pedestrian, who later died, has been released from jail after serving two days. District Judge Terry Pullman released 55-year-old Cary Whitlock, of Clearwater, on Monday and sent him to work release for the rest of his 60-day sentence.

