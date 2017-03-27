KSU developed wheat named top variety...

KSU developed wheat named top variety in Kansas

12 hrs ago Read more: World-Grain

A total of 9.6% of the state's 2017 wheat crop was planted with Everest seed. Allan Fritz, a KSU wheat breeder who developed Everest, said it typically yields well and is more resistant to barley yellow dwarf and Fusarium head scab than some others.

