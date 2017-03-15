Kelly Briggs: Kansas must raise the gas tax
It's no secret that the Kansas Department of Transportation has taken the brunt of state budget woes over the last six years. To the tune of $2.7 billion, money has been swept from KDOT into the general fund to cover other deficits and government expenditures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Hiawatha High adds baseball team
|Feb 28
|Tom
|1
|Kansas B Ball
|Feb 27
|Big d
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb '17
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC