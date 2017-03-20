Keeping gun ban at Kansas hospitals m...

Keeping gun ban at Kansas hospitals may cost $25M

It could cost $25 million to upgrade security at Kansas' major mental hospitals in Osawatomie and Larned in order to avoid allowing concealed carry firearms in the building. A state law that takes effect in July requires an open-door policy at the two hospitals serving people with severe mental illnesses unless extraordinary security measures have been taken to protect patients.

