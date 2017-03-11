Kansas wildfires prompt outpouring of support for affected communities
Fires that ravaged parts of southwest and central Kansas have prompted an outpouring of support for affected communities, with ranchers and farmers from unaffected areas among those reaching out to help Kansans in need. Though state officials have said the blazes reported in nearly two dozen counties over the past week are mostly contained, ranchers who lost grazing pasture and hay supplies to the flames face the immediate crisis of figuring out how to feed livestock that survived.
