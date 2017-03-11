Kansas wildfires prompt outpouring of...

Kansas wildfires prompt outpouring of support for affected communities

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Fires that ravaged parts of southwest and central Kansas have prompted an outpouring of support for affected communities, with ranchers and farmers from unaffected areas among those reaching out to help Kansans in need. Though state officials have said the blazes reported in nearly two dozen counties over the past week are mostly contained, ranchers who lost grazing pasture and hay supplies to the flames face the immediate crisis of figuring out how to feed livestock that survived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... Mar 9 Hostis Publicus 3
News Hiawatha High adds baseball team Feb 28 Tom 1
Kansas B Ball Feb 27 Big d 1
News Mistrial declared in Norton murder case Feb 11 Cynic 2
News No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11) Feb '17 Adrian lawton 25
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Jan '17 bluestreak returns 20,094
News Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ... Jan '17 Please Hug If Lea... 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,086 • Total comments across all topics: 279,494,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC