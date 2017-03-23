Kansas views on Masterson, guns in hospitals, public employee pay, Trump cuts
Conservatives like Sen. Ty Masterson, R-Andover, and Gov. Sam Brownback often cite the government as if it's some kind of hostile, alien being that can't stop shoving its tentacles into your pockets. Here's what Masterson refuses to acknowledge: While no one likes paying higher taxes, budget reductions are often extremely harmful to his "neighbors and friends" in Kansas.
