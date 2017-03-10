Kansas Supreme Court tosses out convicted killer's life term

The Kansas Supreme Court unanimously ordered Joseph Mattox's resentencing after ruling Friday the trial judge - not a jury as required - found aggravated factors warranting the life sentence without parole possible for 50 years. The Kansas Supreme Court has thrown out the life sentence of one of three men convicted in the 2009 killing of an 18-year-old woman initially left to die in a car's trunk.

