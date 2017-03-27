Kansas Startup to start up
Kansas Startup will be held April 7-9 in Great Bend. Participants will spend 48 hours building businesses with the support of expert facilitators and distinguished judges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Great Bend Tribune.
