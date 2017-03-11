Kansas should increase students with degrees or certificates
Kansas needs to double the percentage of students who earn college degrees or training certificates in the next several years to compete in the changing U.S. economy, according to the state's top education official. Education Commissioner Randy Watson told a joint meeting of Senate and House education committees this past week that by 2020, 71 percent of the jobs in Kansas will require some level of post-secondary education, according to a report from the Georgetown University Public Policy Institute.
