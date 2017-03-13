Kansas sets trial for ex-Clifton priest in child attack35 minutes | News

A judge in Kansas has ordered the former pastor of Ukrainian Orthodox Holy Ascension Cathedral in Clifton to stand trial on charges he tried to choke an infant in a Walmart near Kansas City last fall. Kansas sets trial for ex-Clifton priest in child attack A judge in Kansas has ordered the former pastor of Ukrainian Orthodox Holy Ascension Cathedral in Clifton to stand trial on charges he tried to choke an infant in a Walmart near Kansas City last fall.

