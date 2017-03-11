Kansas Senate's loss of direction on Carlin bill a sign of the times
Pictured is former Kansas Gov. John Carlin. Senate President Susan Wagle, a Wichita Republican, said the decision to drop the Carlin highway bill from the Senate calendar reflected concern among fellow GOP senators about naming government infrastructure for living people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Hiawatha High adds baseball team
|Feb 28
|Tom
|1
|Kansas B Ball
|Feb 27
|Big d
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb 11
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|Jan '17
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC