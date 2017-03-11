Kansas Senate's loss of direction on ...

Kansas Senate's loss of direction on Carlin bill a sign of the times

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Pictured is former Kansas Gov. John Carlin. Senate President Susan Wagle, a Wichita Republican, said the decision to drop the Carlin highway bill from the Senate calendar reflected concern among fellow GOP senators about naming government infrastructure for living people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... Mar 9 Hostis Publicus 3
News Hiawatha High adds baseball team Feb 28 Tom 1
Kansas B Ball Feb 27 Big d 1
News Mistrial declared in Norton murder case Feb 11 Cynic 2
News No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11) Feb '17 Adrian lawton 25
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Jan '17 bluestreak returns 20,094
News Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ... Jan '17 Please Hug If Lea... 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,872 • Total comments across all topics: 279,504,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC