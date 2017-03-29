Kansas Senate struggles with first bi...

Kansas Senate struggles with first bite at 2018, 2019 state budgets

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Sen. Laura Kelly, D-Topeka, questions Sen. Ty Masterson, R-Andover, about his amendment during Wednesday afternoon's budget debate on the Senate floor. Members of the Kansas Senate revealed mounting tension about budget deficit and tax revenue problems Wednesday during jousting about a bill developed as the starting point for creation of state government budgets covering the next two fiscal years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion 1 hr yuoyou 1
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Tue Cordwainer Trout 2
News Opinion Line Tue davy 2
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Mar 21 frank 20,095
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Mar 14 million 1
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... Mar 9 Hostis Publicus 3
News Hiawatha High adds baseball team Feb 28 Tom 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,209 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC