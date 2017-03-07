Kansas Senate prepares to vote on Bro...

Kansas Senate prepares to vote on Brownback's tax-hike plan

In this file photo, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback speaks at the Kansas Chamber annual dinner Tuesday night, Feb. 21, 2017. The Senate scheduled a vote Tuesday on the tax-reform plan offered by Gov. Sam Brownback raising nearly $200 million annually by hiking liquor and cigarette taxes, boosting business fees and assessments on royalty or rent income while abandoning a scheduled reduction in the income tax rate for lower-income Kansans.

Chicago, IL

