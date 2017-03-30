Kansas Senate embraces open-records c...

Kansas Senate embraces open-records change in missing person cases

14 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Sen. Tom Holland, a Baldwin City Democrat, speaks earlier this year at the Capitol. The Senate approved legislation revising the state's open records law Thursday to include a provision opening law enforcement's criminal investigation records at least 15 years old on missing person cases still open after a quarter-century.

