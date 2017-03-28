Kansas Senate approves KanCare expansion, sends bill to Gov. Brownback
The Kansas Senate made its final vote 25-14 Tuesday morning to expand KanCare, the state's Medicaid program, failing to garner enough votes to override should Gov. Sam Brownback veto the bill. The Kansas Senate made its final vote 25-14 Tuesday morning to expand KanCare, the state's Medicaid program, failing to garner enough votes to override should Gov. Sam Brownback veto the bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opinion Line
|7 hr
|davy
|2
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|frank
|20,095
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Hiawatha High adds baseball team
|Feb 28
|Tom
|1
|Kansas B Ball
|Feb 27
|Big d
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb '17
|Cynic
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC