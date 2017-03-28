Kansas Senate approves KanCare expansion, sends bill to Gov. Brownback

The Kansas Senate made its final vote 25-14 Tuesday morning to expand KanCare, the state's Medicaid program, failing to garner enough votes to override should Gov. Sam Brownback veto the bill. The Kansas Senate made its final vote 25-14 Tuesday morning to expand KanCare, the state's Medicaid program, failing to garner enough votes to override should Gov. Sam Brownback veto the bill.

