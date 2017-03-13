Kansas Rep. Jenkins booed as she defends GOP health plan

U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins, right, R-Kan., answers questions from the audience Monday, March 13, 2017, at the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics on the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence, Kan. Sitting to her left is moderator Melissa Brunner, a news anchor for WIBW-TV in Topeka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.