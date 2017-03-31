Kansas poll registers discontent with...

Kansas poll registers discontent with state tax policy, K-12 funding

Heidi Holliday, executive director of the nonprofit Kansas Center for Economic Growth, explains a recent poll that suggests two-thirds of Kansans rejected the tax reforms signed into law by Brownback in 2012. Statewide polling by a politically moderate organization Friday revealed a majority of Kansans to be deeply troubled tax policies embraced by Gov. Sam Brownback damaged the overall economy and threatened to undercut funding of public schools.

