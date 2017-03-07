Kansas, Oklahoma just as likely as California to experience...
Pat McKinney's science class at Jackson Heights Middle School has a first-hand look at earthquake activity that puts southern Kansas and central Oklahoma on par with California. McKinney has a small seismograph that registers earthquakes all over the world, from Asia to South America and even close to home in her classroom north of Holton.
