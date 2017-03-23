Kansas mulls Medicaid expansion despi...

Kansas mulls Medicaid expansion despite ACA repeal's potential impact

The state Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee's approval of HB 2044, described as "establishing the KanCare bridge to a healthy Kansas program and providing [Medicaid] reimbursement for clubhouse rehabilitation services," to a full Senate vote. The bill would boost Medicaid eligibility to an income of 133% of the federal poverty level, or $24,600 for a family of four.

