Kansas mulls Medicaid expansion despite ACA repeal's potential impact

The state Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee's approval of HB 2044, described as "establishing the KanCare bridge to a healthy Kansas program and providing [Medicaid] reimbursement for clubhouse rehabilitation services," to a full Senate vote. The bill would boost Medicaid eligibility to an income of 133% of the federal poverty level, or $24,600 for a family of four.

