Kansas Medicaid expansion sails
Days after the failure of the Republican health bill in Washington, lawmakers in GOP-controlled Kansas voted to participate in a key part of the law it was meant to replace. The Kansas state Senate voted 25 to 14 Tuesday to expand Medicaid -- the state-federal program for the poor -- extending eligibility to about 150,000 additional low-income people.
