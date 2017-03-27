Kansas Medicaid expansion sails

Kansas Medicaid expansion sails

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Days after the failure of the Republican health bill in Washington, lawmakers in GOP-controlled Kansas voted to participate in a key part of the law it was meant to replace. The Kansas state Senate voted 25 to 14 Tuesday to expand Medicaid -- the state-federal program for the poor -- extending eligibility to about 150,000 additional low-income people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... 22 hr Cordwainer Trout 2
News Opinion Line Tue davy 2
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Mar 21 frank 20,095
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Mar 14 million 1
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... Mar 9 Hostis Publicus 3
News Hiawatha High adds baseball team Feb 28 Tom 1
Kansas B Ball Feb 27 Big d 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,779 • Total comments across all topics: 279,912,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC