Kansas man gives 32 gallons of blood over 64 years
Harold Facklam has donated 32 gallons of blood through American Red Cross. He received the Kansas Health Care Association and Kansas Center for Assisted Living Marty Hegarty Assisted Living Lifetime Achievement Award.
