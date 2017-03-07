Kansas Lottery cuts cake, pitches aut...

Kansas Lottery cuts cake, pitches automated ticket sales

Read more: The Capital-Journal

Kansas Lottery fans played colorful games Tuesday in the rotunda of the Capitol to celebrate the 30th anniversary of a law making games of chance legal. The carnival festivities and munching on birthday cake coincided with a bid by lottery officials to convince the House Federal and State Affairs Committee to buy into a bill authorizing use of electronic vending machines to sell lottery tickets at retail locations.

