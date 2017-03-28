Kansas Legislature seeks to ease shortage of mental health nurses
The Kansas House voted Tuesday to send legislation to Gov. Sam Brownback's desk aimed at increasing the number of qualified mental health nurses in the state. The Nursing Service Scholarship Program already existed, but the Legislature's move would prioritize candidates who commit to working in the mental health field - and specifically within Kansas - after graduation.
