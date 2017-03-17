Kansas legislators reject quick spending cuts as budget fix
Kansas legislators showed Thursday that they have little appetite for cutting spending immediately to get the state through June without a budget deficit until it can collect new revenue from higher taxes. The state Senate voted 33-7 against a proposal from its top leader, President Susan Wagle, to reduce spending by $105 million before June 30. Wagle, a Wichita Republican, offered the proposal as an amendment to a bill that would tide the state over until the July 1 start of its next fiscal year by authorizing internal government borrowing and temporarily shorting contributions to public employees' pensions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Hiawatha High adds baseball team
|Feb 28
|Tom
|1
|Kansas B Ball
|Feb 27
|Big d
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb '17
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC