Kansas legislators reject quick spending cuts as budget fix

Kansas legislators showed Thursday that they have little appetite for cutting spending immediately to get the state through June without a budget deficit until it can collect new revenue from higher taxes. The state Senate voted 33-7 against a proposal from its top leader, President Susan Wagle, to reduce spending by $105 million before June 30. Wagle, a Wichita Republican, offered the proposal as an amendment to a bill that would tide the state over until the July 1 start of its next fiscal year by authorizing internal government borrowing and temporarily shorting contributions to public employees' pensions.

