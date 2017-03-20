Kansas lawmakers advance pay increase for most state workers
Shawn Sullivan, left, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback's budget director, confers with J.G. Scott, center, the chief fiscal analyst for the Kansas Legislature's research staff, and Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park, right, following a meeting of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, Monday, March 20, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The committee is proposing a two percent pay raise for most state workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Hiawatha High adds baseball team
|Feb 28
|Tom
|1
|Kansas B Ball
|Feb 27
|Big d
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb '17
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC