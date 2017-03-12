Kansas law enforcement agencies want ...

Kansas law enforcement agencies want access to applicant's old personnel files

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

A former Topeka police chief is convinced law enforcement agencies hiring officers would benefit from access to previous employers' files detailing an applicant's job performance, commendations, grievances, disciplinary actions and other personnel information. Ed Klumpp, who lobbies for a coalition of police and sheriff's officer associations, recommended Senate Bill 180 to require applicants for a law enforcement job, who had been employed by another state or local agency, to authorize each prior employer to release files to agencies screening applicants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... Mar 9 Hostis Publicus 3
News Hiawatha High adds baseball team Feb 28 Tom 1
Kansas B Ball Feb 27 Big d 1
News Mistrial declared in Norton murder case Feb 11 Cynic 2
News No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11) Feb '17 Adrian lawton 25
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Jan '17 bluestreak returns 20,094
News Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ... Jan '17 Please Hug If Lea... 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,171 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC