Kansas law enforcement agencies want access to applicant's old personnel files

A former Topeka police chief is convinced law enforcement agencies hiring officers would benefit from access to previous employers' files detailing an applicant's job performance, commendations, grievances, disciplinary actions and other personnel information. Ed Klumpp, who lobbies for a coalition of police and sheriff's officer associations, recommended Senate Bill 180 to require applicants for a law enforcement job, who had been employed by another state or local agency, to authorize each prior employer to release files to agencies screening applicants.

