Kansas House seeks negotiations with Senate on fixing 2017 budget hole

In this Jan. 17, 2017, file photo, Rep. Kathy Wolfe Moore, D-Kansas City, questions Jay Langley of the Kansas Society of CPAs & Educational Foundation. The two chambers of Kansas' Legislature will soon undertake budget negotiations to fix a $280 million shortfall in the 2017 budget, after the House disagreed Monday morning with the Senate's approach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.