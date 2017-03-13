Kansas House panel plots strategy to centralize cybersecurity apparatus

A Kansas House committee assembled fine print of legislation Monday centralizing cybersecurity operations of state government within a new Cabinet-level agency and to delay consideration of how to earmark up to $10 million annually to fend off hackers. Security audits that weren't been made public reveal deficiencies in computer security systems within state government, said Rep. Pete DeGraaf, chairman of the House Government, Technology and Security Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.