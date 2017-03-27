Kansas governor vetoes expansion of state's Medicaid program

Kansas state Rep. Kent Thompson, R-LaHarpe, watches one of the House's electronic voting boards as the chamber discusses Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of a bill expanding the state's Medicaid program under the federal Affordable Care Act, Thursday, March 30, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The House has postponed a vote on overriding the veto, and sitting behind Thompson is Rep. Jim Karleskint, R-Tonganoxie, another supporter of the proposed expansion.

