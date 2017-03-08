Kansas Goodwill stores to donate portion of weekend profits to fire victims
Goodwill Industries of Kansas will donate all funds from this weekend's Register Round-Up Program to survivors of the wildfires around the state, company officials said Friday. The program allows shoppers to round up their total bill at the checkout to the nearest dollar.
