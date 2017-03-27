Kansas farmers face debts and drought
Derek Sawyer, who farms and ranches near McPherson, Kan., says farmers can't weather much more of the economic downturn that has hit the agricultural industry. This March 10, 2017 photo shows Derek Sawyer, who farms and ranches near McPherson, Kan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|frank
|20,095
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Hiawatha High adds baseball team
|Feb 28
|Tom
|1
|Kansas B Ball
|Feb 27
|Big d
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb '17
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Adrian lawton
|25
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC