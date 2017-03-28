Kansas congressional candidates to face off in debate
A televised debate will offer many Kansas voters their first look at the candidates vying to fill the vacancy created when President Donald Trump chose former U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo as his CIA director. Republican Ron Estes, the state's treasurer, has skipped all but one of the debates organized by community groups in a heavily Republican district where the GOP has held the seat for more than two decades.
